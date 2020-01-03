Wrexham v Aldershot Town

Wrexham will assess captain Shaun Pearson ahead of Saturday's home game against fellow strugglers Aldershot.

The defender injured his back during the warm-up of the New Year's Day game at Chorley but midfielder Luke Summerfield should return following illness.

Wrexham moved out of the drop zone after their 2-0 win at Chorley and are 19th in the table.

They are one place and two points behind Saturday's opponents Aldershot.

Danny Searle's side are unbeaten in their last three league games and beat Eastleigh 3-1 on New Year's Day.