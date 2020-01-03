National League
Wrexham15:00Aldershot
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Aldershot Town

Wrexham will assess captain Shaun Pearson ahead of Saturday's home game against fellow strugglers Aldershot.

The defender injured his back during the warm-up of the New Year's Day game at Chorley but midfielder Luke Summerfield should return following illness.

Wrexham moved out of the drop zone after their 2-0 win at Chorley and are 19th in the table.

They are one place and two points behind Saturday's opponents Aldershot.

Danny Searle's side are unbeaten in their last three league games and beat Eastleigh 3-1 on New Year's Day.

Saturday 4th January 2020

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • BarnetBarnet15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • BarrowBarrow15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00BromleyBromley
  • StockportStockport County15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • WokingWoking15:00ChorleyChorley
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow27164750302052
2Yeovil29156854361851
3Bromley29148751371450
4Harrogate2914784637949
5Stockport29136104343045
6Solihull Moors27135942281444
7Notts County281110744301443
8Boreham Wood2811984031942
9Halifax28126103639-342
10Woking2811894043-341
11Barnet2710984034639
12Sutton United29109104036439
13Dover27116103436-239
14Eastleigh2791083639-337
15Torquay29114144955-637
16Hartlepool2899104141036
17Maidenhead United29105143542-735
18Aldershot2897123138-734
19Wrexham2988133641-532
20Dag & Red2988133239-732
21Fylde2879123344-1130
22Chesterfield2969143853-1527
23Ebbsfleet28510133851-1325
24Chorley29412132551-2624
Find a club, activity or sport near you