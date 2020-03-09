Carlisle United v Newport County

Carlisle could be boosted by the return of winger Nathan Thomas after an ankle injury as they bid to bounce back from Saturday's home defeat to Colchester.

But defender Byron Webster will again be missing as he completes a two-match suspension.

Newport welcome skipper Joss Labadie back from a ban but manager Michael Flynn is again likely to be without a number of players.

Ash Baker, Daniel Leadbitter and Mark O'Brien are all on the injured list.

Newport kick off a run of three away games in a week having claimed a much-needed home victory over Morecambe last Saturday. The 1-0 triumph lifted morale after heavy losses at Oldham and Grimsby.

Carlisle had lost only once in nine matches before they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by play-off hopefuls Colchester.