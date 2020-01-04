Scunthorpe United v Plymouth Argyle
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|25
|15
|4
|6
|45
|27
|18
|49
|2
|Exeter
|25
|13
|8
|4
|35
|27
|8
|47
|3
|Crewe
|24
|13
|5
|6
|46
|29
|17
|44
|4
|Bradford
|24
|12
|7
|5
|31
|19
|12
|43
|5
|Forest Green
|25
|11
|7
|7
|27
|19
|8
|40
|6
|Colchester
|24
|10
|9
|5
|35
|23
|12
|39
|7
|Northampton
|25
|11
|6
|8
|34
|28
|6
|39
|8
|Cheltenham
|24
|9
|11
|4
|35
|20
|15
|38
|9
|Plymouth
|23
|11
|5
|7
|34
|25
|9
|38
|10
|Port Vale
|25
|8
|11
|6
|32
|31
|1
|35
|11
|Salford
|25
|8
|8
|9
|31
|34
|-3
|32
|12
|Scunthorpe
|25
|8
|7
|10
|33
|33
|0
|31
|13
|Cambridge
|25
|8
|7
|10
|30
|30
|0
|31
|14
|Newport
|23
|7
|9
|7
|21
|21
|0
|30
|15
|Walsall
|25
|8
|6
|11
|23
|32
|-9
|30
|16
|Crawley
|25
|6
|10
|9
|32
|35
|-3
|28
|17
|Mansfield
|25
|6
|9
|10
|33
|37
|-4
|27
|18
|Grimsby
|23
|6
|8
|9
|23
|28
|-5
|26
|19
|Leyton Orient
|25
|6
|8
|11
|32
|42
|-10
|26
|20
|Oldham
|24
|6
|8
|10
|25
|37
|-12
|26
|21
|Carlisle
|25
|6
|7
|12
|23
|40
|-17
|25
|22
|Macclesfield
|23
|5
|11
|7
|22
|26
|-4
|20
|23
|Morecambe
|25
|4
|6
|15
|20
|44
|-24
|18
|24
|Stevenage
|24
|2
|11
|11
|15
|30
|-15
|17