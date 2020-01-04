League Two
Mansfield0Grimsby1

Mansfield Town 0-1 Grimsby Town

Grimsby gave new boss Ian Holloway a winning start as they battled to victory at Mansfield despite playing with 10 men for 80 minutes.

A Mal Benning own goal in the second half saw Grimsby home after former Mansfield defender Luke Waterfall had been sent off for going in late and hard on Jacob Mellis in the 10th minute.

A scrappy first half saw Mansfield dominate possession and Danny Rose sent Nicky Maynard clear in the 27th minute but keeper James McKeown got just enough on it to divert the ball wide.

In first-half added time, home goalkeeper Conrad Logan saved Charles Vernam's powerful shot.

Harry Clifton was wide for Grimsby and Mellis too high for Mansfield in an open start to the second half. Then McKeown saved a stinging Benning shot on the hour mark.

But the deadlock was broken in the 66th minute as Benning lashed a dangerous low Liam Gibson cross from the left into his own net.

McKeown then tipped over to deny Maynard with the last kick of the game.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 2WhiteBooked at 31minsSubstituted forClarkeat 74'minutes
  • 4Preston
  • 5PearceBooked at 45mins
  • 3Benning
  • 7MacDonald
  • 6BishopSubstituted forCookat 51'minutes
  • 8Mellis
  • 22Hamilton
  • 32RoseSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Maynard

Substitutes

  • 9Davies
  • 10Khan
  • 12Olejnik
  • 19Cook
  • 21Clarke
  • 28Knowles
  • 30Smith

Grimsby

  • 1McKeownBooked at 67mins
  • 2Hendrie
  • 6WaterfallBooked at 10mins
  • 4Davis
  • 3GibsonBooked at 77minsSubstituted forWhitehouseat 80'minutes
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 15Clifton
  • 12Robson
  • 19WrightSubstituted forPollockat 13'minutes
  • 20OgbuSubstituted forRoseat 55'minutes
  • 18Vernam

Substitutes

  • 5Öhman
  • 10Whitehouse
  • 14Rose
  • 17Cardwell
  • 22Hewitt
  • 23Russell
  • 25Pollock
Referee:
James Oldham
Attendance:
5,848

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James McKeown.

Attempt saved. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Preston with a headed pass.

Matt Preston (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahkeem Rose (Grimsby Town).

Booking

Craig Davies (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Craig Davies (Mansfield Town).

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Cook with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Craig Davies replaces Danny Rose.

Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).

Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Elliott Whitehouse replaces Liam Gibson.

Attempt missed. Ahkeem Rose (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Clifton.

Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Mellis.

Offside, Grimsby Town. Jake Hessenthaler tries a through ball, but Harry Clifton is caught offside.

Booking

Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Maynard.

Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahkeem Rose (Grimsby Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. James Clarke replaces Hayden White because of an injury.

Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).

Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Liam Gibson.

Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).

Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).

Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

James McKeown (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Own Goal by Malvind Benning, Mansfield Town. Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.

Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ethan Robson (Grimsby Town).

Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town).

Offside, Mansfield Town. Alexander MacDonald tries a through ball, but Andy Cook is caught offside.

Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon26155646281850
2Exeter2513843527847
3Crewe24135646291744
4Bradford25128532201244
5Cheltenham251011438201841
6Plymouth24125737261141
7Forest Green2611872820841
8Colchester251010535231240
9Northampton2511683428639
10Port Vale2581163231135
11Walsall2696112533-833
12Salford2688103236-432
13Cambridge2687113031-131
14Scunthorpe2687113436-231
15Newport237972121030
16Crawley2661193336-329
17Grimsby247892428-429
18Mansfield2669113338-527
19Leyton Orient2568113242-1026
20Oldham2568112540-1526
21Carlisle2567122340-1725
22Macclesfield2461172326-323
23Stevenage25212111530-1518
24Morecambe2546152044-2418
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you