Match ends, Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Mansfield Town 0-1 Grimsby Town
-
- From the section League Two
Grimsby gave new boss Ian Holloway a winning start as they battled to victory at Mansfield despite playing with 10 men for 80 minutes.
A Mal Benning own goal in the second half saw Grimsby home after former Mansfield defender Luke Waterfall had been sent off for going in late and hard on Jacob Mellis in the 10th minute.
A scrappy first half saw Mansfield dominate possession and Danny Rose sent Nicky Maynard clear in the 27th minute but keeper James McKeown got just enough on it to divert the ball wide.
In first-half added time, home goalkeeper Conrad Logan saved Charles Vernam's powerful shot.
Harry Clifton was wide for Grimsby and Mellis too high for Mansfield in an open start to the second half. Then McKeown saved a stinging Benning shot on the hour mark.
But the deadlock was broken in the 66th minute as Benning lashed a dangerous low Liam Gibson cross from the left into his own net.
McKeown then tipped over to deny Maynard with the last kick of the game.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 2WhiteBooked at 31minsSubstituted forClarkeat 74'minutes
- 4Preston
- 5PearceBooked at 45mins
- 3Benning
- 7MacDonald
- 6BishopSubstituted forCookat 51'minutes
- 8Mellis
- 22Hamilton
- 32RoseSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Maynard
Substitutes
- 9Davies
- 10Khan
- 12Olejnik
- 19Cook
- 21Clarke
- 28Knowles
- 30Smith
Grimsby
- 1McKeownBooked at 67mins
- 2Hendrie
- 6WaterfallBooked at 10mins
- 4Davis
- 3GibsonBooked at 77minsSubstituted forWhitehouseat 80'minutes
- 8Hessenthaler
- 15Clifton
- 12Robson
- 19WrightSubstituted forPollockat 13'minutes
- 20OgbuSubstituted forRoseat 55'minutes
- 18Vernam
Substitutes
- 5Öhman
- 10Whitehouse
- 14Rose
- 17Cardwell
- 22Hewitt
- 23Russell
- 25Pollock
- Referee:
- James Oldham
- Attendance:
- 5,848
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by James McKeown.
Attempt saved. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Preston with a headed pass.
Matt Preston (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahkeem Rose (Grimsby Town).
Booking
Craig Davies (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Davies (Mansfield Town).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Cook with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Craig Davies replaces Danny Rose.
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town).
Elliott Whitehouse (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Elliott Whitehouse replaces Liam Gibson.
Attempt missed. Ahkeem Rose (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Clifton.
Attempt blocked. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Mellis.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Jake Hessenthaler tries a through ball, but Harry Clifton is caught offside.
Booking
Liam Gibson (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Maynard.
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahkeem Rose (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. James Clarke replaces Hayden White because of an injury.
Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).
Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Liam Gibson.
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).
Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Rose (Mansfield Town).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
James McKeown (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Own Goal by Malvind Benning, Mansfield Town. Mansfield Town 0, Grimsby Town 1.
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ethan Robson (Grimsby Town).
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town).
Offside, Mansfield Town. Alexander MacDonald tries a through ball, but Andy Cook is caught offside.
Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.