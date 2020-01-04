League Two
Cheltenham15:00Oldham
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Oldham Athletic

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th January 2020

  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00WalsallWalsall
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • StevenageStevenage15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00BradfordBradford City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon25154645271849
2Exeter2513843527847
3Crewe24135646291744
4Bradford24127531191243
5Forest Green2511772719840
6Colchester24109535231239
7Northampton2511683428639
8Cheltenham24911435201538
9Plymouth2311573425938
10Port Vale2581163231135
11Salford258893134-332
12Scunthorpe2587103333031
13Cambridge2587103030031
14Newport237972121030
15Walsall2586112332-930
16Crawley2561093235-328
17Mansfield2569103337-427
18Grimsby236892328-526
19Leyton Orient2568113242-1026
20Oldham2468102537-1226
21Carlisle2567122340-1725
22Macclesfield2351172226-420
23Morecambe2546152044-2418
24Stevenage24211111530-1517
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you