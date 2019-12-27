Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoins Serie A side AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 53 goals during his time in the United States

Former Sweden and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined AC Milan on a six-month deal, with the option for another season.

The 38-year-old was a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

The Serie A side said Ibrahimovic "will be in Milan on 2 January, 2020 to take his medical" and join his team-mates.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic was at Serie A side Milan from 2010 to 2012, scoring 42 goals in 61 league games for the club.

He joined LA Galaxy in March 2018 and scored 53 goals during his time in the United States as well as being named in the MLS best XI teams of 2018 and 2019.

Milan are without a major trophy since their 18th Italian title in 2011.

The seven-time European champions are enduring a miserable season, sitting 11th in Serie A, with 21 points from 17 games.

They sacked coach Marco Giampaolo in October but results have not improved under his replacement Stefano Pioli and they lost their last match 5-0 at Atlanta on 22 December, their biggest defeat for 21 years.

"I'll fight together with my team-mates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen," added Ibrahimovic.