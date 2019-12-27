Motherwell: Fir Park club 'quite close' to signing new striker - Stephen Robinson

One of Devante Cole's four Motherwell goals came in defeat by Rangers at Ibrox

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson feels he is "quite close" to securing a new striker to replace the departing Devante Cole.

Cole, who missed the Boxing Day win over Ross County through illness, is set to return to Wigan Athletic following the end of his loan spell.

The Englishman has scored four goals in 21 games for the Fir Park side.

"We are down the road already with trying to get somebody in," Robinson said.

"We don't have masses of money to spend and buy three or four players. We still have players to come back in the squad - Charles Dunne, David Turnbull, Christian Ilic, Christy Manzinga, who has been on-and-off injured.

"But we have to try and bring a striker in and we are quite close to doing that."

Robinson is also working on his goalkeeper situation, with both Mark Gillespie and Trevor Carson out of contract in the summer.

Livingston and Aberdeen have been linked with pre-contract moves for Carson, who has been unable to regain his place since returning in the summer from a long spell out with deep vein thrombosis.

"We have offered both contracts and they have been on the table since the summer," Robinson said. "I am desperate to get at least one guaranteed to be here for next season. Negotiations are ongoing.

"It's frustrating for the one who is not playing, I totally understand that. And I am not surprised that either would be linked with other clubs because they are top, top goalkeepers."

Motherwell host Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton Academical on Sunday looking to ensure they finish 2019 in third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Accies sit three points off the bottom and Robinson's men are aiming to stay ahead of Aberdeen and maintain their healthy lead over the teams below.

"We have to weather the storm," he said. "It will be 100 miles an hour as all derbies are.

"I have watched Accies quite a few times, they have some very good footballers. Their position doesn't really relay how they have been playing, their performances have been decent.

"Ultimately, it will be down to who manages the game best, not to get caught up in the emotion of it and we make sure we play our game and play with a coolness and calmness about us as we have done in recent weeks."