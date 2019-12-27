Neil Harris: Cardiff City have a long way to go, says new boss

Neil Harris has taken 13 points from a possible 24 as Cardiff City manager

Neil Harris says there is "no quick fix" for Cardiff City as he looks to make his mark at the Championship club.

The Bluebirds have lost only once in eight games since Harris was appointed manager in November.

But the former Millwall boss says 11th-placed Cardiff are some way off being the club he wants.

"At the moment the players are en route but there's a long way to go, I've got to be honest," Harris said after their 1-1 draw with the Lions.

"We have got to keep doing the same things - be repetitive with it and be relentless with it."

Harris added it was understandable that players were taking time to adapt to different methods, tactics and playing style after time with a different manager.

"Ultimately I want to be better with the football, create more chances, score more goals and win more games, and while you are doing that you have to keep clean sheets," he said.

"To be able to do all that together, you have to be extremely fit and you have to have huge understanding of what's required."

Aden Flint scored his third goal of the season as Cardiff City drew with Millwall on Boxing Day

Cardiff, who go to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, are five points adrift of the Championship play-off places.

Harris banked 10 points from his first four games after being named successor to Neil Warnock but Cardiff are without a victory in their last four.

"It's about the players delivering what I want and there's no quick fix," he said.

"We had the majority of the ball (against Millwall) which has not been normal for the lads, so just getting used to having the football again is important - finding a different way to play.

"We won't accept certain standards. They have got to get up to those standards and I want to get there as quickly as possible, but at the moment it's taken a little bit longer than I'd hope."

As well as changing his team's style, Harris is determined to bring through more young players at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He added: "Where's the long-term plan here? Where's the academy lads coming through - the pathway for them?

"I want to build all that. You want to have a younger squad but you have to get success overnight as well, so it's balancing the two."