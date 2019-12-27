Rangers: Alfredo Morelos 'in the best place' to face Celtic - Steven Gerrard

Alfredo Morelos came off the bench to score Rangers' winner against Kilmarnock

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has backed Alfredo Morelos to keep his cool when he faces Celtic on Sunday.

The striker has scored 28 goals this season but has yet to score against their Old Firm rivals and missed a penalty in the League Cup final.

He also picked up his fifth red card of last season during his most recent visit to Celtic Park.

"I have got no doubt he will be ready to face this challenge at the weekend," Gerrard said.

"He's in the best place he can be. His behaviour has massively improved again."

Morelos has only been dismissed once this campaign, but that came this month in the 2-0 win over Motherwell and Thursday's appearance off the bench to score the winner against Kilmarnock was the Colombian's first following suspension.

"When he came on again yesterday, there were people trying to provoke him and he just rolled on with it - he was brilliant," Gerrard said.

Rangers' manager praised the Colombian's impact in the 1-0 win at Ibrox as the Glasgow side overcame a resolute Kilmarnock defence.

"I thought Alfredo's all-round performance was really good - he created a lot of the chances for himself out of nothing," Gerrard said.

"He's just got to go do exactly the same thing but try and take the big moments in the game. If he does, it will give us a better chance of winning. His inner resolve is an area of him that I don't think you ever have to worry about.

"He's in love with football. He doesn't like missing one minute of training. He doesn't like being a sub or coming off. He motivates himself every time he sees a ball."