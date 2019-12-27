Irish Premiership: McLaughlin ready for tough Larne test

Reds forward Rory Donnelly takes to the air to escape a tackle in the Inver Park draw in November

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin says the new Premiership leaders will face a stern challenge from Larne at Solitude on Saturday.

The Reds, who moved top with a 2-1 derby win over Crusaders on Boxing Day, were pushed hard by Larne in a 1-1 draw at Inver Park a month ago.

"Larne were excellent that day against us up there and I expect the same again," said McLaughlin.

"But the way we're playing we should be capable of taking anyone on."

Just four points separate the top five in what is shaping up to be a thrilling title race.

The teams will be back in action just two days after the Boxing Day fixtures, which saw Coleraine beat Ballymena to secure their first league win in five outings.

Media playback is not supported on this device Coleraine beat Ballymena United 2-0 to grab Boxing day bragging rights

The Bannsiders and Linfield both sit a point behind the pacesetters and they meet at the Showgrounds on Saturday.

It's a chance to bounce back quickly for the Blues after going down 3-0 to Belfast rivals Glentoran at the Oval.

"This is a big game at Coleraine - the players are disappointed and I'm disappointed with the Boxing Day result but not the level of performance," said Linfield manager David Healy.

"The good thing about football is that you always have the chance to rebound and that comes quickly against Coleraine."

Glentoran's win over the champions moved them up to fourth and now they are firmly in the hunt for the Gibson Cup.

Mick McDermott's men are unbeaten in 11 games and host Ballymena United while fifth-placed Crusaders go up against Dungannon Swifts at Seaview.

Media playback is not supported on this device Glentoran claim Boxing Day bragging rights over Blues

Glenavon thumped the Swifts 5-0 on Boxing Day for their third win in four games and the Lurgan Blues welcome basement boys Warrenpoint Town to Mourneview Park.

Saturday's other game sees Institute chase a first win in five league matches when they face Carrick Rangers at the Brandywell.