Izzy Christiansen: Everton re-sign England Lioness from Lyon

Izzy Christiansen played 26 games for Lyon since joining in July 2018

England international midfielder Izzy Christiansen has returned to the Women's Super League with Everton, joining from Lyon on an 18-month deal.

The 28-year-old left Manchester City in July 2018 to join Lyon, and scored five goals in 26 games for the European champions.

Christiansen rejoins Everton having spent a season with the Toffees before joining Birmingham in 2009.

"I am really happy to be back," Christiansen told the club's website.

"I have a lot of friends here and it is a huge club, so I can't wait to get going."

Macclesfield-born Christiansen, who has won 31 England caps, was one of four Lionesses at Lyon along with Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood.

However, damaged ankle ligaments while on international duty forced her to miss the Women's Champions League final win over Barcelona in May - their fourth consecutive title in the competition.

Despite being on course to recover in time for this summer's World Cup in France, she was left out of the England squad by manager Phil Neville.

She recently revealed in her BBC Sport column that the past six months had been a "real struggle", but did not regret her decision to leave City for the French league.

"I'm here to try to develop, win and enjoy everything that goes with being a professional footballer," she added. "I am confident this is the right club and that I can bring a winning mentality while continuing the great work from the first half of the season."

Christiansen could make her Everton return against West Ham in the WSL on 5 January.

