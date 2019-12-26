Peterborough United v Doncaster Rovers: Two arrests after alleged racism

Peterborough United stadium
Peterborough said the arrests were made in the away section of their Weston Homes Stadium

Two arrests were made in the away end after alleged racism at Peterborough's home match against Doncaster.

The League One clubs said they are working together - and alongside Cambridgeshire Police - on the matter.

"We take a zero tolerance approach and would expect to issue a substantial club ban to anyone proven to have acted in such a manner," Doncaster said.

Darren Moore's Rovers beat Peterborough 3-0 in the Boxing Day game at the Weston Homes Stadium.

