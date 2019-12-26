Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager happy to see off stubborn Kilmarnock

Alfredo Morelos (left) came off the bench to score the only goal at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard praised his Rangers players for keeping calm heads as they broke down stubborn Kilmarnock to stay within five points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos came off the bench to score the only goal at Ibrox, taking his tally to 28 for the season.

Rangers travel to Celtic Park on Sunday five points behind with a game in hand.

"Killie set us a challenge, come and beat us, and they made it very difficult for us," said Gerrard.

"We have incredible support and, with all due respect, sometimes they come here and just expect you to blow teams away. So it's important to tell the players to be patient, not panic or get frustrated.

"I thought we got a little better in the second half, we were shooting more and getting more crosses in. We had more purpose. We found a way, which is very pleasing.

"I apologise if it didn't look pretty for the supporters, that it wasn't three, four or five goals. But I'm going away very happy because it's a win and a clean sheet.

"You have to give credit to Kilmarnock, they defended resolutely. They had no ambition to win the game but we have to accept that teams are going to come here and try to steal points away from us."

Gerrard's side have lost twice to Celtic this season, including this month's League Cup final, with Morelos missing a penalty in a 1-0 defeat at Hampden.

"We have a game in hand, so I'm not really too concerned about gaps," he said. "I'm concerned with my team winning football matches.

"We are going to Parkhead in good form and good shape. We know it will be a very tough match, they have a very strong home record.

"But we played Celtic a few weeks ago and put a good show on, gave a good account of ourselves. I expect us to go there with confidence and belief we can get a result."