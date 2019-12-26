Premier League: What happened in the English top flight on Boxing Day?

Carlo Ancelotti started with an Everton win while Mikel Arteta drew his first game as Arsenal boss

Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta had mixed starts as they took charge of Everton and Arsenal for the first time in the Premier League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal was enough to get the Italian's managerial reign up and running with a win at Goodison Park, as Everton claimed a gritty 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Spaniard Arteta saw his Arsenal side recover to take a point at Bournemouth after Dan Gosling's first-half goal had put the hosts in front.

But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's close-range finish ensured a share of the spoils for the Gunners, who are now 11th in the top flight.

In Thursday's early kick-off Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored as Tottenham recovered from going a goal behind to beat Brighton.

Adam Webster had put Graham Potter's side ahead at the interval but Spurs move up to fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Michael Obafemi's first Premier League goal in over a year set Southampton on their way to a surprise 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Nathan Redmond sealed their victory, when he finished off a stunning team goal to help the Saints up to 14th in the table, the highest they have been since September.

Watford moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a battling 1-1 draw at in-form Sheffield United.

The Hornets went ahead in the first half through Gerard Deulofeu's breakaway goal, but Oliver Norwood's penalty pegged them back before the break.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace condemned West Ham to their third Premier League defeat in four games thanks to Jordan Ayew's 90th-minute winner at Selhurst Park.

West Ham had taken the lead through Robert Snodgrass before Cheikhou Kouyate equalised against his former club, who are now a point above the bottom three.

Conor Hourihane's goal gave Aston Villa three precious points as they halted their four-match losing streak against fellow strugglers Norwich.

The result lifts Villa closer to safety and a point behind 17th-placed West Ham, while the Canaries slip to the foot of the table.

Wolves welcome Manchester City to Molineux on Friday (19:45 GMT).