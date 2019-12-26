Aberdeen: Chairman Dave Cormack hits out at Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer

Media playback is not supported on this device Cosgrove loses red card appeal for this tackle on Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer

New Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has accused Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer of "feigning injury" after Sam Cosgrove was sent off at Celtic Park.

The Pittodrie striker received a straight red in Saturday's 2-1 defeat before later losing his appeal on Tuesday.

Manager Derek McInnes claimed post match Ajer had "laughed and winked" at Cosgrove while lying on the ground.

"Law = fairness & consistency," Cormack wrote on Twitter.

"Sam will take his ban, but the compliance officer has a duty to review Ajer feigning injury with his triple salvo and miraculous recovery after Sam gets the red."

Cormack compared it to another incident involving Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

"Griffiths lunges into Ferguson's knee with both feet in the air. Fairness for ALL please!" he stated.

As a result of the dismissal being upheld, the 23-year-old will now serve a two-game ban, ruling him out of games against Livingston and Hearts.

Cosgrove, who has scored 20 goals this season, has been sent off three times since joining Aberdeen and two of those have come against Celtic.

US-based software entrepreneur Cormack took over from Stewart Milne as Aberdeen chairman earlier this month having served on the board since June 2017.