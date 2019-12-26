Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Braga, Sporar, Bruno

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New Braga head coach Ruben Amorim could be forbidden from shouting instructions from the dugout or even signing team-sheets when his side face Rangers in the Europa League last 32 in February because the 34-year-old former Benfica and Portugal player, who was promoted after the sacking of Ricardo Sa Pinto, does not have the necessary coaching badges. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has urged the club's fans to be patient about new signings during January, warning them that they might need to wait until deadline day to see new arrivals. (The National)

Manager Neil Lennon has warned Slovan Bratislava and Cruzeiro that Celtic will not be bullied into panic bids after the Slovakian and Brazilian clubs went public with the Scottish champions' interest in Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar and centre-half Fabricio Bruno. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has responded to Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes' suggestion that Kristoffer Ajer winked at Sam Cosgrove after the Dons striker was sent off on Saturday by claiming that the centre-half could have been seriously hurt by the Englishman's tackle. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says he has modified his tackling after a spate of red cards reckons players will always run a red card risk in the modern game unless their challenges are timed to perfection. (The Herald)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has revealed that Hearts counterpart Daniel Stendel refused the offer to share a post-match drink after going head to head while in charge of Sunderland and Barnsley but played down any suggestion of a rift between the pair. (The Scotsman)

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu hopes his experience of helping Crewe Alexandra escape relegation to England's League Two will help him as the Edinburgh side attempt to lift themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Kilmarnock winger Dom Thomas believes his side can again be Rangers' bogey team at Ibrox, having drawn three times and won once in their past five league visits, despite heading to Glasgow with just one win in nine games. (Daily Record)