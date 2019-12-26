Football gossip: Haaland. Pogba, Arteta, Xhaka, Koulibaly

Manchester United bosses are worried that their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, 19, will affect their ability to keep hold of Paul Pogba, 26. (Mirror)

But United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to get the French star back in his starting side and for him to stay at Old Trafford next month. (Sun)

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has compared watching his former club to seeing "an old man having sex". (Star)

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has declared his admiration for midfielder Granit Xhaka, and said he was interested in bringing the 27-year-old to Manchester City when he started as Pep Guardiola's assistant. (Mail)

Arteta is keen to make Juventus' 24-year-old French midfielder Adrien Rabiot his first recruit in the January transfer window. (Times - subscription required)

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, is another target for the Gunners. (Express)

A year to remember for Wilder Who are the 2019 football winners and losers?

Midfielder Leroy Sane, 23, is set to stay at Manchester City until the end of the season - but is still expected to join Bayern Munich next summer. (Mirror)

Manchester City are watching Villarreal's Pau Torres and Benfica's Ruben Dias, both aged 22 and rated as two of the best young defenders in Europe. (Telegraph)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has stressed the club will not be spending big in January and the club will probably never be the "kings of the market". (Goal)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has called for "calm" around teenage striker Moise Kean as the 19-year-old adapts to a new league and country. (Liverpool Echo)

Dean Smith says Aston Villa were looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window even before the loss of John McGinn to injury. (Birmingham Live)

Barcelona are looking at sending out two of their fringe players Jean-Clair Todibo, 19, and Carles Alena, 21, out on loan in January. (Marca)

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, 25, admits the pain of losing the title to Manchester City last season has proved a driving force this campaign. (Liverpool Echo)