Swansea City v Charlton Athletic

Andre Ayew has scored five of Swansea's last six goals in the Championship, taking his tally to 11 for the season in all competitions

Swansea could again be without defender Mike van der Hoorn, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.

Forward Jordon Garrick (hamstring) and defender Joe Rodon (ankle) are also continuing their recoveries.

Lyle Taylor is Charlton's only fit senior striker after Macauley Bonne suffered a hamstring strain in Monday's defeat at Derby County.

Bonne joins an extensive injury list, which includes Jonny Williams (hamstring) and Sam Field (knee).

On-loan striker Jonathan Leko (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Tomer Hemed, Chuks Aneke, Jake Forster-Caskey, Josh Cullen, Beryam Kayal, George Lapslie, Lewis Page and Ben Amos are all still sidelined.

The Addicks have won just once in 13 matches to slip to 19th, seven points above the relegation zone.

Swansea will start the game in ninth, one point off the play-off places.

Match facts