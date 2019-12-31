Championship
Swansea19:45Charlton
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Charlton Athletic

Andre Ayew in action for Swansea City
Andre Ayew has scored five of Swansea's last six goals in the Championship, taking his tally to 11 for the season in all competitions
Follow live text coverage of New Year's Day's EFL action from 12:30 GMT

Swansea could again be without defender Mike van der Hoorn, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.

Forward Jordon Garrick (hamstring) and defender Joe Rodon (ankle) are also continuing their recoveries.

Lyle Taylor is Charlton's only fit senior striker after Macauley Bonne suffered a hamstring strain in Monday's defeat at Derby County.

Bonne joins an extensive injury list, which includes Jonny Williams (hamstring) and Sam Field (knee).

On-loan striker Jonathan Leko (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Tomer Hemed, Chuks Aneke, Jake Forster-Caskey, Josh Cullen, Beryam Kayal, George Lapslie, Lewis Page and Ben Amos are all still sidelined.

The Addicks have won just once in 13 matches to slip to 19th, seven points above the relegation zone.

Swansea will start the game in ninth, one point off the play-off places.

Match facts

  • Charlton Athletic are making only their second visit to Swansea City's Liberty Stadium, having drawn 1-1 there in February 2009, when Nathan Dyer scored his first league goal for Swansea.
  • Swansea have not lost their first league game of a new decade since 1960, when they lost 3-1 to Aston Villa.
  • Charlton are set to play an away league match to start a calendar year for the first time since 2014, when they drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town.
  • Charlton are looking to become the fourth London side to win an away league match at Swansea this season, following Brentford, Millwall and Fulham.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Derby257992433-930
18Birmingham2585122940-1129
19Charlton2577113436-228
20Huddersfield2577112837-928
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you