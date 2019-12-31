Swansea City v Charlton Athletic
- From the section Championship
Swansea could again be without defender Mike van der Hoorn, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury.
Forward Jordon Garrick (hamstring) and defender Joe Rodon (ankle) are also continuing their recoveries.
Lyle Taylor is Charlton's only fit senior striker after Macauley Bonne suffered a hamstring strain in Monday's defeat at Derby County.
Bonne joins an extensive injury list, which includes Jonny Williams (hamstring) and Sam Field (knee).
On-loan striker Jonathan Leko (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Tomer Hemed, Chuks Aneke, Jake Forster-Caskey, Josh Cullen, Beryam Kayal, George Lapslie, Lewis Page and Ben Amos are all still sidelined.
The Addicks have won just once in 13 matches to slip to 19th, seven points above the relegation zone.
Swansea will start the game in ninth, one point off the play-off places.
Match facts
- Charlton Athletic are making only their second visit to Swansea City's Liberty Stadium, having drawn 1-1 there in February 2009, when Nathan Dyer scored his first league goal for Swansea.
- Swansea have not lost their first league game of a new decade since 1960, when they lost 3-1 to Aston Villa.
- Charlton are set to play an away league match to start a calendar year for the first time since 2014, when they drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town.
- Charlton are looking to become the fourth London side to win an away league match at Swansea this season, following Brentford, Millwall and Fulham.