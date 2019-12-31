National League
Chorley15:00Wrexham
Venue: Victory Park

Chorley v Wrexham

Wrexham boss Dean Keates is likely to make changes following his side's 2-0 defeat at Maidenhead on 28 December.

The Dragons are fourth from bottom and one-point adrift of safety after a disappointing autumn.

"The performance at Harrogate wasn't good enough so I'll have to have a look at it again." Keates said.

Bottom-placed Chorley were well beaten at the Racecourse on 26 December and lost 2-0 at home to Harrogate and have won only four times this season.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st January 2020

  • ChorleyChorley15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00BarrowBarrow
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00BarnetBarnet
  • BromleyBromley15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00StockportStockport County
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00WokingWoking
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00YeovilYeovil Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow26154749301949
2Yeovil28146852361648
3Bromley28138748371147
4Harrogate2813784537846
5Stockport28135104343044
6Notts County27119744301442
7Solihull Moors26125939281141
8Boreham Wood2711884031941
9Woking2711883837141
10Halifax27125103639-341
11Dover2611693433139
12Barnet2610884034638
13Eastleigh2691073536-137
14Torquay28114134953-437
15Hartlepool279994140136
16Sutton United2899103434036
17Maidenhead United28104143542-734
18Dag & Red2887133138-731
19Aldershot2787122837-931
20Fylde2779113343-1030
21Wrexham2878133441-729
22Chesterfield2869133850-1227
23Ebbsfleet2759133750-1324
24Chorley28412122549-2424
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you