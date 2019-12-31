Arsenal v Manchester United

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was winless in five appearances as a player for the club against Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal could welcome back midfielder Granit Xhaka, who missed the home defeat by Chelsea because of illness.

Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos and Rob Holding may all return following injury, but Sokratis is likely to miss out with concussion.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is in contention to make his first start in three months, while Eric Bailly could feature for the first time this season.

Scott McTominay could be out for up to a month with a knee problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It's hard to comprehend the size of the task in front of Mikel Arteta. Arsenal sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table having lost four consecutive home matches for the first time since 1959. The idea of Arsenal finishing in the top four - once taken for granted - seems absurd.

Things are a little better at Old Trafford - though being 24 points adrift at the halfway stage is hardly the stuff of United legend. At least Ole GunnarSolskjaer's side can point to a run of just one defeat in nine games in all competitions.

The days of Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, Martin Keown and Ruud van Nistelrooy, pizza and the Premier League title seem a long way off.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta on whether Granit Xhaka will leave in January: "I hope not.

"He played at Bournemouth, he played really well, he was very committed, he played a really good game.

"After the game he started to feel ill. He had a temperature and he wasn't feeling good. The last two days he was in bed. That's why he wasn't selected."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on whether any new signings will be made: "If we can keep [our forwards] fit and if we can keep on improving, one addition; if you get two additions, of course that's going to be competition for places, and that's what you've got to deal with at this club.

"We haven't had enough [competition] because we've had so many injuries, but now we're getting more and more players fit. So now I've got to leave players out that I maybe should have played."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal are the poorest I have seen them for many, many years. They simply cannot defend and their defensive issues are not going to be resolved anytime soon. Mikel Arteta has his work cut out trying to sort it all out.

That said, I think this will be an open game and I see them getting something against Manchester United.

Prediction: 2-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have beaten Manchester United just once in the past six attempts (D2, L3).

It's just five wins in 27 meetings in all competitions for the Gunners (D7, L15).

However, Arsenal could go four Premier League meetings unbeaten for the first time since 1999.

Arsenal

Arsenal have taken nine league points from the last 36 available to them (W1, D6, L5).

They have lost four consecutive home matches in all competitions for the first time since December 1959.

The Gunners could equal the club league record of four successive home defeats.

Arsenal have their worst record after 20 fixtures of a top-flight season since 1975-76.

This is only the second time they have been in the bottom half of the Premier League table at the turn of the year.

They are without a win in six home league matches since a 1-0 success against Bournemouth on 6 October (D3, L3).

Their last victory at the Emirates was a 3-2 Europa League triumph over Vitoria Guimaraes on 24 October.

They have not lost a home fixture on New Year's Day since a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham in 1985.

Arsenal have conceded at least twice at the Emirates in each of their past five fixtures in league and cup, their longest run since December 1965.

Bernd Leno has made a league-high seven errors that have led to goals since August 2018.

