Norwich City v Crystal Palace

Norwich boss Daniel Farke saw his side draw with Spurs despite leading twice. The Canaries are the only club not to have won a Premier League point from a losing position this season.

TEAM NEWS

Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean is a doubt to face Crystal Palace because of a foot problem.

Josip Drmic is not expected to return until the weekend, while Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose are long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is again expected to be without a host of first-team players.

Christian Benteke, Gary Cahill, Scott Dann, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Joel Ward and Patrick van Aanholt are all on the sidelines.

Hodgson has revealed that Martin Kelly played with a muscle strain against Southampton, while Cheikhou Kouyate has said he has a groin issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@chriswisey: There has been a VAR hurricane swirling around the Premier League in recent days, and both Norwich and Crystal Palace found themselves in the eye of the storm.

The devil was very much in the detail of the offside calls against Teemu Pukki and Wilfried Zaha, which denied their respective teams important goals on Saturday.

Norwich really do need to start making marginal gains on those above them. They were the only team in the bottom three not to win during the festive period.

Unsurprisingly, history doesn't favour teams bottom of the table at the start of the new year. But the Canaries are determined to prove that their attractive, attacking approach is the method to escape the minefield.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "The quicker we can get 25 points, the easier we make the period where the mind games begin.

"That is why we go game to game. Don't be too down or too high with each result.

"We know our situation and what we are trying to achieve. We are the only self-funded club on this level, and compared to the other teams we were not able to spend any money."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "They're a good team, Norwich. They're a good team. They play some excellent football. It will be as big a test as West Ham and Southampton were for us."

On potential transfers: "'We are all aware we need strengthening, we have said before we need help in certain areas and we don't have cover or competition we need in those certain areas, and I am sure they will be looking to put that right."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There's a real spirit about Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson's side have come from behind to pick up points against Brighton and West Ham recently.

Norwich are not playing badly and are creating lots of chances. They're also due a win and went close to beating Tottenham on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-1

He created 29 chances for his team-mates in the Premier League during December – the most a player has ever created in a single month since the 2003-04 season.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have won only two of the past 18 league meetings.

Palace have won three of their last four away league games against Norwich, as many as they managed in their previous 15 visits to Carrow Road.

Norwich City

Norwich have their worst record after 20 matches of a top-flight campaign (W3, D4, L13).

They have won just one of their last 15 league games and are winless in seven.

Daniel Farke's side have conceded at least twice in nine successive top-flight home games, the second longest such run in Premier League history behind Wolves' 11 in 2012.

They were the only Premier League side without a win in December, despite leading in five of their seven matches. The Canaries dropped 12 points from winning positions, the most by a team in a single month in Premier League history.

The side bottom of the Premier League going into a new year has been relegated in 23 of the previous 27 seasons, though three of the four to avoid relegation have done so in the past six seasons.

Crystal Palace