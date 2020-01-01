League Two
Northampton15:00Stevenage
Venue: PTS Academy Stadium

Northampton Town v Stevenage

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon24144643261746
2Exeter2412843427744
3Crewe23125642281441
4Bradford23117530191140
5Forest Green2411762718940
6Colchester23108534221238
7Plymouth22115633231038
8Cheltenham23910434191537
9Northampton2410683328536
10Port Vale2481063029134
11Salford248883133-232
12Cambridge248792827131
13Newport227872020029
14Scunthorpe2477103133-228
15Crawley246993134-327
16Walsall2476112232-1027
17Leyton Orient2468103241-926
18Oldham236892535-1026
19Carlisle2467112236-1425
20Mansfield2459103035-524
21Grimsby225892228-623
22Macclesfield2251072024-419
23Morecambe2446142043-2318
24Stevenage23211101529-1417
