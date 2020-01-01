Crewe Alexandra v Carlisle United
-
- From the section League Two
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|24
|14
|4
|6
|43
|26
|17
|46
|2
|Exeter
|24
|12
|8
|4
|34
|27
|7
|44
|3
|Crewe
|23
|12
|5
|6
|42
|28
|14
|41
|4
|Bradford
|23
|11
|7
|5
|30
|19
|11
|40
|5
|Forest Green
|24
|11
|7
|6
|27
|18
|9
|40
|6
|Colchester
|23
|10
|8
|5
|34
|22
|12
|38
|7
|Plymouth
|22
|11
|5
|6
|33
|23
|10
|38
|8
|Cheltenham
|23
|9
|10
|4
|34
|19
|15
|37
|9
|Northampton
|24
|10
|6
|8
|33
|28
|5
|36
|10
|Port Vale
|24
|8
|10
|6
|30
|29
|1
|34
|11
|Salford
|24
|8
|8
|8
|31
|33
|-2
|32
|12
|Cambridge
|24
|8
|7
|9
|28
|27
|1
|31
|13
|Newport
|22
|7
|8
|7
|20
|20
|0
|29
|14
|Scunthorpe
|24
|7
|7
|10
|31
|33
|-2
|28
|15
|Crawley
|24
|6
|9
|9
|31
|34
|-3
|27
|16
|Walsall
|24
|7
|6
|11
|22
|32
|-10
|27
|17
|Leyton Orient
|24
|6
|8
|10
|32
|41
|-9
|26
|18
|Oldham
|23
|6
|8
|9
|25
|35
|-10
|26
|19
|Carlisle
|24
|6
|7
|11
|22
|36
|-14
|25
|20
|Mansfield
|24
|5
|9
|10
|30
|35
|-5
|24
|21
|Grimsby
|22
|5
|8
|9
|22
|28
|-6
|23
|22
|Macclesfield
|22
|5
|10
|7
|20
|24
|-4
|19
|23
|Morecambe
|24
|4
|6
|14
|20
|43
|-23
|18
|24
|Stevenage
|23
|2
|11
|10
|15
|29
|-14
|17