Newport County v Cheltenham Town

Newport County are looking to end a winless run stretching back to 29 November against Cheltenham Town.

Boss Michael Flynn could start with Padraig Amond after he scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient on 26 December.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff will have to contend with a striker shortage.

Alex Addai is suspended after his red card in the 1-1 draw with Northampton, while Gavin Reilly's loan has not been extended and Jonte Smith is ill.