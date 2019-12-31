Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City
Sheffield Wednesday could again be without leading scorer Steven Fletcher for the visit of Hull City.
Fletcher has resumed training after being hit with a virus, and there are also doubts over Massimo Luongo after suffering a head knock on Boxing Day.
Hamstring injuries for Callum Elder and Stephen Kingsley will see Hull bring in Brandon Fleming or Eric Lichaj.
Elder went off in the the loss to Nottingham Forest, with Kingsley doing the same against QPR three days later.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost their past two league games against Hull City.
- Hull are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
- This will be the first New Year's Day meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Hull since 2007, when the Tigers won 2-1 at Hillsborough.
- Hull have won three of their past four league matches on New Year's Day, including a 6-0 win over Bolton in 2019.
- Wednesday have not won their first league game of a calendar year since 2016 against Fulham, drawing two and losing one since.
- Owls boss Garry Monk has not beaten Hull in any of his last three league matches. He has lost the last two without seeing his side score.