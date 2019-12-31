Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City

Steven Fletcher scored seven goals in six appearances before being sidelined with a virus

Sheffield Wednesday could again be without leading scorer Steven Fletcher for the visit of Hull City.

Fletcher has resumed training after being hit with a virus, and there are also doubts over Massimo Luongo after suffering a head knock on Boxing Day.

Hamstring injuries for Callum Elder and Stephen Kingsley will see Hull bring in Brandon Fleming or Eric Lichaj.

Elder went off in the the loss to Nottingham Forest, with Kingsley doing the same against QPR three days later.

Match facts