Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Hull
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City

Steven Fletcher
Steven Fletcher scored seven goals in six appearances before being sidelined with a virus
Follow live text coverage from 12:30 GMT on Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday could again be without leading scorer Steven Fletcher for the visit of Hull City.

Fletcher has resumed training after being hit with a virus, and there are also doubts over Massimo Luongo after suffering a head knock on Boxing Day.

Hamstring injuries for Callum Elder and Stephen Kingsley will see Hull bring in Brandon Fleming or Eric Lichaj.

Elder went off in the the loss to Nottingham Forest, with Kingsley doing the same against QPR three days later.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost their past two league games against Hull City.
  • Hull are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
  • This will be the first New Year's Day meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Hull since 2007, when the Tigers won 2-1 at Hillsborough.
  • Hull have won three of their past four league matches on New Year's Day, including a 6-0 win over Bolton in 2019.
  • Wednesday have not won their first league game of a calendar year since 2016 against Fulham, drawing two and losing one since.
  • Owls boss Garry Monk has not beaten Hull in any of his last three league matches. He has lost the last two without seeing his side score.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Derby257992433-930
18Birmingham2585122940-1129
19Charlton2577113436-228
20Huddersfield2577112837-928
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
View full Championship table

