Championship
Fulham15:00Reading
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Reading

Aleksandar Mitrovic in action for Fulham
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Championship's top scorer this season, with 18 goals
Follow live text coverage of New Year's Day's EFL action from 12:30 GMT

Alfie Mawson, Josh Onomah (both illness) and Tom Cairney (calf) are doubts for Fulham after all three went off during Sunday's 1-0 win over Stoke.

On-loan midfielder Harry Arter is still working his way back from a calf problem, while defender Maxime Le Marchand is also sidelined.

Reading manager Mark Bowen has no new injury worries but is considering making changes to his starting XI.

The Royals made it three straight wins with victory at Preston last time out.

Striker Sam Baldock could be an option for Bowen after resuming training and Romanian forward George Puscas is also regaining fitness.

Fulham will begin the day third in the table, nine points off the automatic promotion places, while Reading are 14th, seven points adrift of the play-off spots.

Match facts

  • Fulham are looking to win three consecutive league matches against Reading for the first time in over 20 years.
  • Reading have lost their last four league matches at Fulham since a 4-2 Premier League win in May 2013.
  • The Royals have not won in five attempts on New Year's Day since beating West Ham United 6-0 in the Premier League in 2007.
  • Fulham pair Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic both bagged a brace when the Cottagers won 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium on 1 October. Each player scored with both their shots on target.
  • Yakou Meite scored Reading's goal that day, but his two appearances for the Royals against Fulham have both ended in heavy defeats (having also been in the side that lost 5-0 in December 2016).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Derby257992433-930
18Birmingham2585122940-1129
19Charlton2577113436-228
20Huddersfield2577112837-928
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you