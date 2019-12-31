Fulham v Reading
Alfie Mawson, Josh Onomah (both illness) and Tom Cairney (calf) are doubts for Fulham after all three went off during Sunday's 1-0 win over Stoke.
On-loan midfielder Harry Arter is still working his way back from a calf problem, while defender Maxime Le Marchand is also sidelined.
Reading manager Mark Bowen has no new injury worries but is considering making changes to his starting XI.
The Royals made it three straight wins with victory at Preston last time out.
Striker Sam Baldock could be an option for Bowen after resuming training and Romanian forward George Puscas is also regaining fitness.
Fulham will begin the day third in the table, nine points off the automatic promotion places, while Reading are 14th, seven points adrift of the play-off spots.
Match facts
- Fulham are looking to win three consecutive league matches against Reading for the first time in over 20 years.
- Reading have lost their last four league matches at Fulham since a 4-2 Premier League win in May 2013.
- The Royals have not won in five attempts on New Year's Day since beating West Ham United 6-0 in the Premier League in 2007.
- Fulham pair Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic both bagged a brace when the Cottagers won 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium on 1 October. Each player scored with both their shots on target.
- Yakou Meite scored Reading's goal that day, but his two appearances for the Royals against Fulham have both ended in heavy defeats (having also been in the side that lost 5-0 in December 2016).