Championship
Huddersfield15:00Stoke
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Stoke City (Wed)

Jonathan Hogg in action for Huddersfield
Jonathan Hogg missed Sunday's win against Blackburn after being injured in the Boxing Day defeat by Middlesbrough
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Wednesday

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is hoping to have Jonathan Hogg back from a hip injury for the visit of Stoke.

Fraizer Campbell could be another option up front for the Terriers after coming off the bench in Sunday's win over Blackburn after a month out.

Stoke will be without Ryan Shawcross, who was forced off with a calf injury in Sunday's defeat by Fulham.

The match was just the Stoke captain's third appearance of the season after recovering from a broken ankle.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their past six home league matches against Stoke City, since a 2-1 defeat back in March 1992.
  • This is Stoke's first away league visit to Huddersfield since December 2017, when the sides drew 1-1 in the Premier League.
  • Huddersfield have taken just two points in their past eight league matches on New Year's Day since beating Stoke 2-1 in 1997.
  • Stoke are looking for their first away league win on New Year's Day since a 2-0 win at Leyton Orient back in 1991, having drawn one and lost four since.
  • Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna scored an own goal in a 0-2 defeat by Stoke in August 2018 but netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over the Potters on 1 October.
  • Stoke striker Sam Vokes has been directly involved in five goals in his last six league games against Huddersfield (two goals, three assists).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Birmingham2585122940-1129
18Charlton2477103334-128
19Huddersfield2577112837-928
20Derby246992232-1027
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
View full Championship table

