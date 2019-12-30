Huddersfield Town v Stoke City (Wed)
-
- From the section Championship
Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is hoping to have Jonathan Hogg back from a hip injury for the visit of Stoke.
Fraizer Campbell could be another option up front for the Terriers after coming off the bench in Sunday's win over Blackburn after a month out.
Stoke will be without Ryan Shawcross, who was forced off with a calf injury in Sunday's defeat by Fulham.
The match was just the Stoke captain's third appearance of the season after recovering from a broken ankle.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their past six home league matches against Stoke City, since a 2-1 defeat back in March 1992.
- This is Stoke's first away league visit to Huddersfield since December 2017, when the sides drew 1-1 in the Premier League.
- Huddersfield have taken just two points in their past eight league matches on New Year's Day since beating Stoke 2-1 in 1997.
- Stoke are looking for their first away league win on New Year's Day since a 2-0 win at Leyton Orient back in 1991, having drawn one and lost four since.
- Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna scored an own goal in a 0-2 defeat by Stoke in August 2018 but netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over the Potters on 1 October.
- Stoke striker Sam Vokes has been directly involved in five goals in his last six league games against Huddersfield (two goals, three assists).