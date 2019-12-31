Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic

Birmingham City are 18th in the Championship table, nine points and six places higher than Wigan

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet is expected to keep faith with the side that was beaten in Sunday's 5-4 thriller against Leeds United when Wigan Athletic visit on New Year's Day.

Jake Clarke-Salter (shoulder), Marc Roberts (ankle) and Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) remain sidelined.

Bottom side Wigan are looking to end a 13-match winless run and have yet to achieve an away success.

Charlie Mulgrew, Danny Fox and Kieffer Moore are still out injured.

Match facts