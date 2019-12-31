West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United: Slaven Bilic says meeting of top two is 'ideal'
-
West Bromwich Albion want to "show Leeds United everything we have" when the Championship's top two meet at The Hawthorns on New Year's Day, says Baggies boss Slaven Bilic.
Leeds went top after Sunday's 5-4 win at Birmingham, capitalising on Albion's 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough.
"It's a great opportunity in front of our crowd," Bilic told BBC WM 95.6.
"It's a good thing we have a massive game only a few days after losing - I think this is an ideal game."
For the majority of the campaign, it has been the same two sides occupying the Championship's automatic promotion places, and they head into this meeting nine points clear of the chasing pack.
But Leeds winger Stuart Dallas does not believe they are the only teams in contention.
"Yes the table says we're the two best teams in the division but there are other teams up there as well, like Fulham and Brentford," said Dallas. "There are a lot of teams in and around the top 10 that can go on a run.
"It all points to it being a good game, but if we have to go there and try to grind out a result then we will."
Albion 'must help themselves'
When the sides met back in October, Kyle Bartley's own goal inflicted a first defeat of the campaign on West Brom and saw Leeds replace them at the top of the table.
Albion then went 14 matches unbeaten - a run which was ended by Sunday's loss to Boro.
But Bilic insists his team have not been themselves for quite a while, and the Leeds game provides the perfect chance to reignite their form.
"We must come back to the way we were a few weeks ago (Albion have only won once in five games) as soon as possible," he said.
"You might think it would be better to play somebody who is not as strong, but we must show the character, the quality and the determination.
"Nobody can help us apart from ourselves. We have to bring it back again."
West Brom defender Bartley could start after he recovered from injury to return to the bench against Middlesbrough.
But winger Grady Diangana is doubtful and defender Kieran Gibbs is again likely to miss out.
Leeds' top scorer Patrick Bamford is expected to shake off a dead leg and return in place of on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.
Midfielders Pablo Hernandez (hamstring) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are out.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion have won four of their last five home league games against Leeds United.
- Leeds have won their last two league matches against West Brom by an aggregate score of 5-0 - both at Elland Road. But they lost 4-1 on their last visit to the The Hawthorns, in November 2018.
- Albion have lost six of their last eight league matches on New Year's Day. Last season, they lost 2-1 at Blackburn.
- This is the first time Leeds will play their first league match of a new decade away from home since 1970 when, under Don Revie, they hammered Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge.
- Albion have lost their first league match of a calendar year in 10 of the last 14 years, although they won the last time they were at The Hawthorns in 2017, a 3-1 win over Hull City.
- Patrick Bamford has scored two goals in two Championship games against West Brom for Leeds - both in the 4-0 win at Elland Road in March 2019.