Championship
Preston15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Middlesbrough

David Nugent
Former Middlesbrough striker David Nugent has scored once for Preston this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Wednesday

David Nugent and Patrick Bauer could return for Preston when they host Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.

Striker Nugent has recovered from an eye injury and defender Bauer has shaken off a virus, but Daniel Johnson is out with a knee problem.

Boro have Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne back after serving three-game bans for red cards against Swansea.

Britt Assombalonga may play, but George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Darren Randolph and Anfernee Dijksteel are all doubts.

Match facts

  • Preston North End have won only one of their last 15 league games against Middlesbrough.
  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last seven away league visits to Preston, since a 1-0 defeat in April 1972.
  • This is the second time in the last three seasons Preston and Middlesbrough are facing in the Championship on New Year's Day. Boro won 3-2 in 2018 at Deepdale.
  • Preston boss Alex Neil has not won any of his four home games against Middlesbrough across all competitions.
  • North End striker David Nugent has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight league starts against former club Middlesbrough (four goals, two assists).
  • Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has scored in both of his previous two starts against Preston in all competitions.

Wednesday 1st January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Derby257992433-930
18Birmingham2585122940-1129
19Charlton2577113436-228
20Huddersfield2577112837-928
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
View full Championship table

