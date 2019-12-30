Millwall v Luton Town (Wed)
Millwall's Shaun Williams could face a fitness test ahead of the visit of Luton Town after he took a knock to the leg in their home win over Brentford.
Lions boss Gary Rowett is expected to again reshuffle his side after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson were dropped to the bench on Sunday.
Luton will be looking to end an eight-game losing run away from home.
James Shea, having recently recovered from concussion, is set to continue in goal for injured Simon Sluga.
Izzy Brown (hamstring) and Brendan Galloway (patella) are both still sidelined for the Hatters.
Match facts
- Millwall are set to host Luton in a league match for the first time since March 2008, when they played out a 0-0 League One draw.
- Luton have not won an away league match against Millwall since May 1999, when they won 1-0 with a goal from Tony Thorpe.
- Millwall and Luton have met on New Year's Day once before, in 1972, when the Hatters won 2-1.
- Luton have not played an away Football League match on New Year's Day since 2003, when the Hatters lost 2-1 at Chesterfield. They have only won once away from home on 1 January in the top four tiers, a 1-0 win at Coventry in 1987.
- Millwall have only won one of their past six Championship games against promoted sides. The most recent loss was the pre-Christmas 2-1 home defeat by Barnsley.
- In the 1-1 draw Luton and Millwall shared at Kenilworth Road in October, both teams had the same number of shots (13) and shots on target (4).