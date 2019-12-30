Millwall v Luton Town (Wed)

Despite appearing to take a knock against Brentford, Millwall's Shaun Williams saw out the victory against their London rivals

Millwall's Shaun Williams could face a fitness test ahead of the visit of Luton Town after he took a knock to the leg in their home win over Brentford.

Lions boss Gary Rowett is expected to again reshuffle his side after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson were dropped to the bench on Sunday.

Luton will be looking to end an eight-game losing run away from home.

James Shea, having recently recovered from concussion, is set to continue in goal for injured Simon Sluga.

Izzy Brown (hamstring) and Brendan Galloway (patella) are both still sidelined for the Hatters.

