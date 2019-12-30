Championship
Millwall12:45Luton
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Luton Town (Wed)

Shaun Williams in action for Millwall
Despite appearing to take a knock against Brentford, Millwall's Shaun Williams saw out the victory against their London rivals
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Wednesday

Millwall's Shaun Williams could face a fitness test ahead of the visit of Luton Town after he took a knock to the leg in their home win over Brentford.

Lions boss Gary Rowett is expected to again reshuffle his side after Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson were dropped to the bench on Sunday.

Luton will be looking to end an eight-game losing run away from home.

James Shea, having recently recovered from concussion, is set to continue in goal for injured Simon Sluga.

Izzy Brown (hamstring) and Brendan Galloway (patella) are both still sidelined for the Hatters.

Match facts

  • Millwall are set to host Luton in a league match for the first time since March 2008, when they played out a 0-0 League One draw.
  • Luton have not won an away league match against Millwall since May 1999, when they won 1-0 with a goal from Tony Thorpe.
  • Millwall and Luton have met on New Year's Day once before, in 1972, when the Hatters won 2-1.
  • Luton have not played an away Football League match on New Year's Day since 2003, when the Hatters lost 2-1 at Chesterfield. They have only won once away from home on 1 January in the top four tiers, a 1-0 win at Coventry in 1987.
  • Millwall have only won one of their past six Championship games against promoted sides. The most recent loss was the pre-Christmas 2-1 home defeat by Barnsley.
  • In the 1-1 draw Luton and Millwall shared at Kenilworth Road in October, both teams had the same number of shots (13) and shots on target (4).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st January 2020

  • MillwallMillwall12:45LutonLuton Town
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • FulhamFulham15:00ReadingReading
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00StokeStoke City
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00HullHull City
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion17:15LeedsLeeds United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Birmingham2585122940-1129
18Charlton2477103334-128
19Huddersfield2577112837-928
20Derby246992232-1027
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
View full Championship table

