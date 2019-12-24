PFA Scotland Teams of the Year 09-10 to 18-19
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
PFA Scotland Teams of the Year 2009-10 to 2018-19
2009-10: A. McGregor, Whittaker, Weir, Webster, Papac, O'Brien, Davis, L. Miller, McCulloch, K. Miller, Boyd
2010-11: A. McGregor, Wilson, Zaliukas, Bougherra, Izaguirre, Naismith, Kayal, Eremenko, Goodwillie, Sammon, Hooper
2011-12: Randolph, Matthews, Gunning, Mulgrew, Dixon, Forrest, Davis, Mackay-Steven, Russell, Daly, Hooper
2012-13: Randolph, Matthews, Hutchinson, Wilson, Mulgrew, A. Shinnie, Wanyama, Law, McGinn, Higdon, Griffiths
2013-14: Forster, G. Shinnie, Van Dijk, Reynolds, Robertson, Armstrong, Pawlett, Commons, May, Boyd, Ciftci
2014-15: Gordon, Logan, Denayer, Van Dijk, G. Shinnie, Armstrong, Brown, Johansen, Ciftci, Rooney, Stewart,
2015-16: Bain, Logan, Ozturk, Davies, Tierney, Hayes, K. McLean, G. Shinnie, Hemmings, Griffiths, Stewart
2016-17: Lewis, Logan, Lustig, Lindsay, Tierney, Armstrong, Brown, K. McLean, Hayes, Dembele, Sinclair
2017-18: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Berra, McKenna, Tierney, Forrest, McGinn, Brown, McGeouch, Jones, Boyd
2018-19: A. McGregor, Tavernier, Ajer, Boyata, Halkett, James Forrest, C. McGregor, Brown, G. Shinnie, Morelos, Kent