Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Now you have polished off the turkey, there is not long to wait for a full card of Scottish Premiership action to keep you going through the holidays.

We have a mouth-watering Edinburgh derby to start us off at 12:30 GMT before five more crackers follow at 15:00.

Here you can catch up with the team news and statistics and choose your team's preferred XI.

Hearts v Hibernian (12:30)

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra returns from suspension, but forward Steven Naismith has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem and is a major doubt for the derby game at Tynecastle.

Jamie Walker's knee injury will be assessed and Jamie Brandon is fighting to be fit after an ankle injury while Callumn Morrison, Peter Haring, John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Conor Washington remain out.

As for Hibernian, defender Ryan Porteous is suspended following his red card against Rangers, while midfielder Joe Newell (calf) remains a doubt, but David Gray is pushing for a recall.

Hearts head coach Daniel Stendel: "It's not easy, especially for the players. This is the worst moment for us all at this club that we dropped to the bottom of the table.

"But only we can change things, opinions and the atmosphere and hard work is the first way."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "What I know is we will face an opponent who are committed and desperate to win the game because they are in a position in the league where they need that.

"It's difficult to say for certain (what to expect) because even in the games to date he [Stendel] has changed a lot of personnel and changes in system as well."

Did you know? Hearts have lost only one of their last six league derbies (W3 D2), although that was their last meeting with Hibs at Tynecastle in April.

Aberdeen v Livingston (15:00)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is suspended after losing his appeal against the red card he was shown against Celtic. Midfielder Craig Bryson and full-back Greg Leigh have both been ruled out for two months following tests. Ethan Ross (thigh) and Scott Wright (knee) are still out.

Meanwhile, Livingston boss Gary Holt is waiting on a couple of unnamed injury doubts. The players missed training earlier this week but Holt is hoping they will be fit for Pittodrie.

Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson: "Livingston are pretty underrated in the league by most people. I like the way they go about their business. They are hard-working and better on the ball than most people think.

"They are a good football team so they deserve that respect that a Premiership team should get."

Livingston head coach Gary Holt: "We need to go there and believe we are good enough to be on the same pitch as Aberdeen. They are a really good side, powerful, well-oiled, well-drilled.

"It is a good test to see where we are at and one we are relishing."

Did you know? Aberdeen are unbeaten in 10 top-flight games with Livingston (W7 D3), since a 0-2 defeat in April 2004 under Steve Paterson.

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone (15:00)

Midfielder Blair Alston is set to return for Hamilton against his old club after two months out with a knee injury. Adrian Beck is back after missing Saturday's win over Hearts through illness, but Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

St Johnstone hope to have Chris Kane back in their squad. The striker has missed the last two games against Hearts and St Mirren with a knock to his knee.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "I'm hopeful Saturday [the win against Hearts] gives them that wee bit of confidence to go and express themselves against St Johnstone.

"It's important we pick points up against the teams around about us in the league."

St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt: "The table is extremely tight and you know you are only one or two wins away from jumping two or three places, so we know that's within touching distance. That's what we will look to do."

Did you know? St Johnstone have won seven of their last nine league games against Hamilton (L2), including a 3-2 win earlier this term.

Rangers v Kilmarnock (15:00)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos returns from suspension after serving a a one-match ban for being sent off against Motherwell for a gesture he aimed at fans while celebrating a goal. Steven Davis (foot) and Jordan Jones (knee) could also return, but defender Filip Helander (foot) remains out.

Kilmarnock have no fresh injuries following their defeat by Motherwell last weekend.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack: "We just want to finish the year as strongly as we can with two wins. Thursday will be a tough game but we're in good form and will be going into the game with a positive mindset.

"The fact we've had so many games this season has been a good thing. You play, you recover and whether it's a good result or a bad one, you get the chance to go again quickly."

Kilmarnock interim manager Alex Dyer: "We know they [Rangers] are a massive club and are playing top football at the moment. We watched them on Friday night. We have just got to go there positive and give a good account of ourselves.

"We usually go there and work hard and set our stall out well. We are going to try to do the same again."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost only one of their last five league visits to Ibrox (W1 D3), drawing both trips last season.

Ross County v Motherwell (15:00)

Ross County have shaken off the sickness bug which affected their preparations before Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Livingston.

Liam Fontaine, Brian Graham and Keith Watson are all set to return, but Michael Gardyne (hamstring), Ross Draper (knee) and Tom Grivosti (foot) remain out while Don Cowie (knee) and Iain Vigurs (foot) are working their way back to fitness.

Meanwhile, Motherwell will assess midfielder Liam Donnelly ahead of the trip to Dingwall. The Northern Ireland international went off with a tight hamstring before half-time in Saturday's victory over Kilmarnock.

Christy Manzinga (hamstring) is out while Christian Ilic is working to come back from a similar problem. Long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain out.

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "We move on to what is going to be another difficult challenge when Motherwell come up on Boxing Day.

"It's not hard to see how well they have been doing but we have to take heart from our result and performance down their earlier this season."

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley: "It won't feel like Christmas Day for the boys. They will have Christmas morning with their families and we will be in here in the afternoon and, as soon

as that happens it's professional head on. We know what we are up against but one final push before we get some down time and time to recover."

Did you know? Motherwell have lost just one of their last five away games against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D2), a 3-2 defeat in November 2017.

St Mirren v Celtic (15:00)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has an unchanged squad for the visit of Premiership leaders Celtic.

Defenders Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) and Kirk Broadfoot (foot) remain out along with midfielder Kyle McAllister (back).

Mohamed Elyounoussi will not play for Celtic again until next year as he struggles with a foot injury. The on-loan Southampton winger will miss the trip to Paisley and the visit of Rangers.

Hatem Abd Elhamed is recovering from an abductor problem but the Buddies game comes too soon for him and Jonny Hayes (shoulder). Jozo Simunovic (knee) is still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

St Mirren midfielder Sam Foley: "I have got respect for Celtic as a football club but when it comes down to a game, 11 v 11, that goes out the window and it's game on.

"I think if we can take a bit of that mentality into that fixture on Boxing Day, anything can happen."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "At this stage they are playing brilliantly and have the bit between their teeth. People look for weaknesses and negatives. As a manager you're always on guard

for that sort of thing but at this stage of season, the heavy December, they've given me everything."

Did you know? St Mirren are winless in 19 league meetings with Celtic (D2 L17), scoring only three goals while conceding 47 since a 4-0 win in March 2010 under Gus MacPherson.