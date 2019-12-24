Scott Kashket: Wycombe Wanderers forward to face FA betting charge

Scott Kashket is under contract at Wycombe until 2022

Wycombe Wanderers forward Scott Kashket has been charged with breaking the Football Association's betting rules.

The 23-year-old is alleged to have placed 183 bets on matches between 3 September 2014 and 22 August 2016, while he was with Leyton Orient.

He is charged with breaching FA Rule E8 and has until 31 December to reply.

"We continue to give Scott our full support on the matter, which relates to a difficult time in his career prior to joining the club," Wycombe said.

Kashket joined the Chairboys in August 2016 and has scored four goals in 16 League One games this season.

In September, Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens was banned from all football-related activity for six weeks after admitting a charge of placing 59 bets last season.