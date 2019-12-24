Football gossip: Werner, Pogba, Neymar, Haaland, Alonso, Cavani

Chelsea are plotting a January move for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, 23. (Express)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, wants to leave Manchester United and rejoin former side Juventus. (Calicomercato - in Italian)

Barcelona will try to re-sign Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 27, in the summer window. (Goal)

Manchester United are willing to offer 19-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland a £200,00-a-week contract to join them from Red Bull Salzburg. (Sun)

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, 28, is a target for Inter Milan. (Calciomercato)

Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, is close to sealing a January move to Atletico Madrid. (Marca)

A Dutch move for Pards... ADO Den Haag call on Pardew for survival push

Arsenal are expected to sell one of their forwards and move for Lyon's 23-year-old French striker Moussa Dembele. (Le10Sport - in French)

Everton and Atletico Madrid are battling to sign River Plate's Colombian forward Rafael Santos Borre, 24. (AS)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 30, wants to stay at Roma when his loan deal ends at the end of the season. (Roma Press)

AC Milan are confident of sealing a deal to bring Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, back to the club in January. (Mail)

West Ham are keen on signing Spanish central defender Unai Nunez, 22, from Athletic Bilbao. (AS in Spanish)

Aston Villa are likely to be priced out of a move for Werder Bremen's 23-year-old Kosovo winger Milot Rashica during the January transfer window. (Birmingham Mail)

Juan Sebastian Veron says there are talks between Estudiantes and Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta over the Spaniard, 35, joining the Argentine club. (La Oral Deportivo, via Marca)

Flamengo boss Jorge Jesus says he will honour his contract with the Brazilian side after leading them to the final of the Club World Cup. (Record - in Portuguese)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is giving his players Christmas Day off to spend with their families before Friday's game against Manchester City. (FourFourTwo)

Liverpool will appeal to the Premier League for the right to wear the Fifa world champions badge on their shirts in domestic matches. (The Athletic - subscription required)