Celtic: Neil Lennon confirms Andraz Sporar talks with Slovan Bratislava

Andraz Sporar has scored 20 times in 26 appearances this season

Celtic have held talks with Slovan Bratislava over the possible signing of striker Andraz Sporar, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The Slovak club claimed last week they had received a bid from the Scottish Premiership side but will not sell the Slovenia striker for "lower than" £6m.

Lennon denied that, but concedes that discussions are ongoing over a January deal for the 25-year-old.

"There was talks I believe yesterday," he said at a news conference.

"He's one of a number of options we are talking to at the minute. There's no further progress on that one."

Sporar, who joined Slovan from Basel for £1.1m in January 2018, is contracted until June 2023.

He has scored 20 goals in 26 games in all competitions this season during his side's progress in Champions League qualifying and the Europa League.

Lennon, meanwhile, says Celtic have further room for improvement after exceeding his expectations in the first half of the season.

The weekend win over Aberdeen was a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership victory and comes after they topped their Europa League group and beat Rangers in the League Cup final.

"I think the team can get better," Lennon said. "There is more to come from them.

"They're still young a lot of them - your Ajers, Frimpongs, Mikey Johnstons are all teens or early 20s. You've got players on top of that who are consistently underrated by some.

"What we've done in Europe this year has been spectacular and what we've done domestically has been almost perfect."