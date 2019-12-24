Alan Pardew: ADO Den Haag appoint ex-West Ham & Newcastle manager as head coach

Alan Pardew was West Brom manager until April 2018

Former Newcastle and West Ham boss Alan Pardew has been appointed head coach of Dutch top-flight strugglers ADO Den Haag until the end of the season.

Pardew takes charge with Den Haag two points off the bottom of the Eredivisie.

"I am glad ADO Den Haag came my way during the search for a new challenge", said the 58-year-old Englishman.

Ex-Charlton and Huddersfield boss Chris Powell, who is on England's coaching staff, will be Pardew's assistant.

Powell, 50, joined Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate's team in September, and his new job will not that role.

Pardew has been out of management since leaving West Bromwich Albion in April 2018 after eight straight league defeats.

A Den Haag statement said he now "has the mission to keep the club in the Eredivisie".

Pardew added: "The team is in a difficult phase, but we will do everything we can to turn the tide.

"We have to do that together. Together we have to achieve a comeback."

The former Crystal Palace midfielder started his managerial career at Reading in 1999, before taking charge at West Ham, Charlton, Southampton, Newcastle, Palace and West Brom.

He led both the Hammers and Crystal Palace to the FA Cup final.

"We are very happy with the appointment of Alan, who has earned his spurs in English football," said Den Haag general manager Mohammed Hamdi.

"During the conversations, we became very enthusiastic about the football vision of Alan and his view on the steps to be taken in order to find our way up on the table."