Dean Brill: Leyton Orient keeper set for surgery on hamstring injury

Dean Brill was an ever-present in the league last season as Leyton Orient won the National League title

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill could miss the rest of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

The 34-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side this season and picked up the injury in training last week.

Brill, who joined the club in the summer of 2017, requires surgery.

"Obviously Dean's come out of the team in the last couple of weeks, but it is easy to forget the quality of the man," O's interim manager Ross Embleton said.