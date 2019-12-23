Football gossip: Haaland, Kolasinac, Diop, Sancho, Cavani, Kessie

From the section

RB Leipzig's head of football Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed they are struggling to compete with Manchester United in the race to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Salzburg. (Mail)

Arsenal and Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac, 26, is a transfer target for Napoli and Roma. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid have told Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola that they will not be signing the 26-year-old in January. (Mail)

Tottenham will need to pay £50m to sign French central defender Issa Diop, 22, from West Ham. (Express)

Tottenham are keen on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare. The 20-year-old has also been considered by Manchester United. (L'Equipe - via Football 365)

Borussia Dortmund will not sanction the sale of England winger Jadon Sancho, 19, in January. (Bild)

AC Milan have placed a £26m price tag on midfielder Franck Kessie, with Wolves keen on signing the 23-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Lyon have identified Atletico Madrid and France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 24, as a primary transfer target. (L'Equipe - in French)

Atletico have also reached an agreement to sign Paris Saint Germain an Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32. (Star)

Fulham and Brentford are considering moving for Jack Clarke, 19, in January if Tottenham recall the winger from his loan spell at Leeds. (Mail)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed to sign Juventus' Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, on a short-term deal. (Express)

Everton have been encouraged to sign Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 28, as well as Southampton front man Danny Ings, 27. (Talksport - via Star)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Croatian centre-back Filip Benkovic, 23, could go on loan in January amid reported interest from Championship side Derby. (Leicester Mercury)