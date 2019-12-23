Neil Harris: 'Insight' into Millwall could help Cardiff City

Neil Harris won promotion as Millwall manager from League One to the Championship in 2017

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says his knowledge of former club Millwall could prove to be an advantage in their Boxing Day match against the Lions.

Harris stepped down as Millwall manager in October after more than four years in charge of the club.

The 42-year-old also had two spells with the Lions as a player between 1998 and 2011, during which time he scored a club-record 138 goals.

"I have a good insight to their players which helps with preparation," he said.

"The minor details I know might gain us an advantage but they will be saying the same about me.

"There's inside knowledge for both sides but I'm really looking forward to it."

Cardiff City and Millwall meet on Boxing Day with Harris' new side sitting one place above their festive opponents by virtue of a better goal-difference,

Harris was full of praise for new Lions manager Gary Rowett, and said he expecting another tough home game.

"I'm really looking forward to it, I know Gary took over from me but he is a mate of mine, a good man and a good manager, so I'm looking forward to seeing him," said Harris.

"I'm looking forward to going up against them and we can be better than we were against Preston, it is an extremely difficult game though.

"They come with a defensive unit of seven behind the ball and we will have to try and penetrate that which means we will need to use the ball better than we did against Preston."

Despite the obvious connection between the two clubs, Harris was also keen to play down his importance in the fixture.

"There's an added incentive to the game from everyone looking in but it's not about me at all," said Harris.

"It is about Cardiff City getting three points and that is all I am interested in."