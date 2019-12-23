Pablo Hernandez: Leeds winger out for a month with hamstring injury

Pablo Hernandez played just three minutes of the 2-1 weekend defeat by Fulham before pulling up

Leeds United will be without winger Pablo Hernandez for around a month because of a hamstring injury, says head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The 34-year-old was withdrawn three minutes into the 2-1 defeat by Fulham on Saturday with the problem and replaced by Ezgjan Alioski.

Former Valencia and Swansea playmaker Hernandez has scored three goals and created four in 17 games this season.

He missed six games earlier in the campaign with a calf problem.