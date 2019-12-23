Swansea City: Yan Dhanda agrees new deal at Liberty Stadium

Yan Dhanda takes a shot for Swansea City
Yan Dhanda played in Swansea's 3-1 win against Middlesbrough on 14 December

Swansea City midfielder Yan Dhanda has signed a two-year contract extension that could keep him at Liberty Stadium until 2022.

The 21-year-old midfielder was a free transfer after leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2018 with his contract due to expire at the end of this season.

He scored a winning goal at Sheffield United just 29 seconds into his debut.

Nine of his 15 first-team appearances have come this season under head coach Steve Cooper.

