Macclesfield Town v Grimsby to go ahead after safety certificate requirements met

It is Macclesfield's second season back in the English Football League after winning promotion as National League champions in April 2018

Macclesfield's home match with Grimsby on Boxing Day will go ahead as planned after safety issues were resolved.

Saturday's game with Plymouth was called off after the local Safety Advisory Group served the League Two club with a "zero-capacity notice".

But the English Football League said the SAG is now "satisfied" that safety certificate requirements have been met.

The EFL have confirmed Macclesfield will face a further charge for failing to fulfil the Plymouth fixture.

Last week, Macclesfield had six points deducted and a further four-point punishment suspended after they pleaded guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to play their League Two game against Crewe earlier in December.

The game against Plymouth has now been rearranged for Tuesday, 18 February 2020.

In relation to the Grimsby fixture, an EFL statement on Tuesday said: "With assistance from the EFL, the club has continued to work to find a solution to ensure the fulfilment of further fixtures, and the SAG is now satisfied that the requirements of the safety certificate have been met."

Macclesfield 'offer heartfelt thanks' as game gets go-ahead

Confirming the game would go ahead as scheduled, a Macclesfield statement added: "This is as a result of the dedication and hard work of the non-footballing staff who refused to be beaten, the support and advice received from Cheshire East Council and the incredible assistance given to us by the EFL.

"In addition to this, we would like to formally offer our most heartfelt thanks to the Silkmen Supporters Trust and Taurus (who provide the matchday stewards) for their invaluable help throughout."

Macclesfield, who are just two points off the bottom off the table, have not played a home match since 30 November and are winless in eight games in all competitions.

Supporters of the troubled club, who have set up a "hardship fund" to help players and staff, have previously said they fear Macclesfield face "extinction".

That unease intensified at the weekend, with Silkmen fan Jon Smart saying he is worried that the club could follow Bury out of the EFL.

Bury, from nearby Greater Manchester, were expelled from the EFL in August after failing to provide financial guarantees and the collapse of a takeover bid.

Macclesfield themselves are up for sale, with owner Amar Alkadhi previously saying he is in "advanced negotiations with various third parties".

In the new year, the Silkmen also face a 10th trip to the High Court over a winding-up petition over unpaid tax.

It is a petition that former Macclesfield manager and ex-England centre-back Sol Campbell has backed, as the now Southend boss is owed about £180,000 by Macclesfield.