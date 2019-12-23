Derry City: Devine re-signs midfielder Conor McCormack from Cork City

McCormack is returning for a second spell with Derry City

Derry City manager Declan Devine has moved to further strengthen his squad by re-signing midfielder Conor McCormack from Cork City.

McCormack initially signed for the Candystripes in July 2015 and spent a season and a half at the Brandywell before moving to Cork in November 2016.

The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons at Turner's Cross and won the league and FAI Cup double in 2017.

McCormack was handed the captain's armband at Cork City in 2018.

Prior to his first spell at Derry City, the Louth man was a Manchester United youth player and spent time with Italian Serie B side Triestina before also playing with League of Ireland sides Shamrock Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic.

"Declan and his team have come in and built a good platform at Derry - the club is going in the right direction and I am looking forward to being part of his plans," said McDermott following confirmation of his move.

"I knew I was leaving Cork City and I enjoyed my time at Derry City last time round. That was a big factor in my decision to return too."

The Candystripes will kick off their 2020 season away to champions Dundalk on 14 February.