Exeter City's senior players hailed for 'dragging' club back to draw with Walsall

Ryan Bowman has scored three goals in his last two games for Exeter City

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has praised his senior players for "dragging" his team back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Walsall.

Having gone 3-0 down after half an hour, Ryan Bowman scored twice before half-time before Lee Martin's equaliser with 26 minutes to go.

"The character we showed to get back in the game was absolutely huge," he said.

"I really felt Lee Martin, Ryan Bowman and Nicky Law, the senior players, dragged that team through."

Exeter are second in League Two, three points off leaders Swindon and four clear of fourth-placed Cheltenham Town.

"Lee's energy and endeavour, Ryan's physicality and Nicky's quality just showed me signs of their desperation for this to be a successful team," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"I need other players to stand up and grow in terms of that. My hardest job at the moment is picking a team.

"I left Tom Parkes out on the back of his best performance in an Exeter City shirt at Salford, that's the way it is.

"The people on that pitch have really got to show me their personality, their character, and we didn't do that to start with, but we certainly did after half an hour."