Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Cosgrove, Hearts, Rangers, Aribo

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove having watched the Englishman score, and then be sent-off, against Celtic on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic could snap up Brazilian defender Fabricio Bruno for free after he took his club Cruzeiro to court for unpaid wages as he looks to have his contract terminated. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo insists mind games from Celtic manager Neil Lennon won't affect the Ibrox side in the title race as they are too strong mentally. (Herald - subscription required)

Hearts defender Craig Halkett says he and his teammates are playing for their futures as the Tynecastle club slipped to the bottom of the Premiership at the weekend. (Scotsman)

And former manager Craig Levein and assistant Austin MacPhee are to share the role of director of football at Hearts until a new sporting director is appointed. (Daily Record)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke remains hopeful Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn will recover from a broken ankle in time for the national side's Euro 2020 play-off match with Israel in March. (Daily Record)

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon has backed teammate Ryan Porteous to bounce back after his sending off in the defeat by Rangers on Friday night, saying the Scotland under-21 defender will learn from having to miss big games, like the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day. (Edinburgh Evening News)