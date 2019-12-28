Derby County v Charlton Athletic (Mon)
Derby County will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence, who is suspended for two matches after picking up his 10th booking of the season.
Centre-back Matt Clarke (knee) and Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) are both close to returning for the Rams.
Conor Gallagher faces a late fitness test after the Charlton Athletic attacker went off with a knock during the 3-2 victory over Bristol City.
Forward Jonathan Leko is out for the season with a serious knee injury.
Match facts
- Derby County are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches against Charlton (W4 D3) since a 2-0 defeat in February 1999.
- Charlton have not completed a league double over Derby since the 1983-84 campaign.
- After winning five consecutive home league games between September and November, Derby have failed to win each of their last three on home soil (D2 L1).
- Both of Charlton's away wins in the Championship this season were recorded in August (2-1 v Blackburn and 2-0 v Reading) - they have failed to win any of their eight away games in the competition since then (D3 L5).
- Chris Martin has been directly involved in five league goals for Derby in home games this season (two goals and three assists); the most of any player for the Rams.
- Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has scored four goals in five away appearances in the Championship this season.