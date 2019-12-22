Aaron Jarvis: Coleraine midfielder ruled out for three months

Jarvis joined Coleraine from Institute in August

Coleraine midfielder Aaron Jarvis has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

The former Institute player has enjoyed a fine first season with the Bannsiders, scoring twice in their 2-2 draw with Glentoran earlier this month.

"It's a big blow losing Aaron," manager Oran Kearney told the club website.

"The side that has been so settled of late has got a little bit disrupted but it gives opportunities to other players to come in and step up to the plate."

A 1-0 defeat by Cliftonville on Saturday saw Coleraine slip to fourth in the Irish Premiership, with the Kearney's side now without a win in their last four league matches.

The Bannsiders host Ballymena United on Boxing Day before welcoming Linfield to the Showgrounds just two days later.