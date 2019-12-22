Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea: Racist behaviour appears to mar Premier League game

This is the second time in three weeks a Premier League game has been stopped in these circumstances

Tottenham's Premier League win over Chelsea appeared to be marred by racist behaviour from the crowd.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the second half after an object was thrown on to the pitch and he was approached by Blues defender Antonio Rudiger.

An address made over the public address system then warned "racist behaviour is interfering with the game".

Second and third announcements followed with the game heading towards its end.

Uefa's three-step protocol says that a game can be abandoned if fans have been warned twice before.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min had been sent off after a clash involving Rudiger moments earlier.

In his post-match interview, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said: "It is made very clear to us all that if we have heard any racist incident to report it.

"Toni came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him, so I reported it to the referee.

"We are very concerned and aware of the problems. Altogether we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It's a problem not just in football but in life."

Speaking at the game, former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said: "With the technology they have in this stadium, I would be shocked if they could not pinpoint the individual.

"That person will be isolated and dealt with accordingly. There is no place for it but I want more than an announcement.

"I do not want them back in the stadium ever again - sadly some people are that ignorant."

A supporter was arrested and bailed over allegations of racist abuse against Manchester United players during their Premier League match at Manchester City on 7 December.

A video had been circulated on social media of a man appearing to make monkey gestures and sounds towards United players at Etihad Stadium.

