Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick to be interim boss 'at least until end of season'

Hansi Flick was initially appointed Niko Kovac's assistant

Hansi Flick will remain as Bayern Munich interim boss "at least until the end of the season", the German giants have announced.

Flick, 54, was placed in temporary charge on 3 November following the departure of Niko Kovac.

The Bundesliga champions have since won eight of their 10 matches.

"We are very satisfied with Hansi's work. Under him as head coach, the development has been outstanding," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

In November, Rummenigge had said the former Germany assistant manager would be in charge until at least Christmas.

Top coaches, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, have been linked with Bayern since Kovac left.

But under Flick, who joined the club as assistant to Kovac in the summer, Bayern have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with a 100% winning record in the group stage and climbed a place to third in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig.